Ashe County High School '23 graduate Emily Ramirez was named as the NJCAA DIII Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Ramirez tallied 67 digs across 15 sets played, as the Caldwell CC&TI Cobras went 4-0 last week.

HICKORY — A High Country athlete received national recognition this week, as Ashe County High School graduate Emily Ramirez was selected as the NJCAA Division III Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

Emily Ramirez graduated from Ashe County HS earlier this year (Class of 2023), and has already gained national recognition at Caldwell CC&TI for her performances on the Cobras volleyball team.

Ramirez attends Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute, and plays as a libero for the Cobra's volleyball team.

  

