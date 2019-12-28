BOONE — Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle has just finished a 13-2 season with the Pioneers’ football team.
After leading Watauga to the fourth round of the state 3-AA playoffs, Castle extended his season two weeks to include a trip to the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21.
It’s time for Castle, a three-sport athlete at Watauga, to move on to his second sport of the school year. Castle joins the Watauga basketball team this week, and his first game is at Mitchell on Dec. 31.
“I’ve been missing that,” Castle said. “I’m excited to come back and be with my team. I’ve kind of been getting back into the swing of basketball and shooting a little bit, so I’m definitely excited about doing that.”
The 10 days off give Castle a chance to get a break from the football season, but Castle also realizes he will have to get in condition to play basketball, which is different than being in football condition. There are a lot more starts and stops when running during a basketball game, while in football there is about a 25-second break between plays, but a lot more aggressive contact than in basketball during the action.
“I’ll probably need to get into basketball shape,” Castle said. “It’s a lot different from football. You get a lot more tired in basketball. Football is maybe six or seven seconds while basketball you’re constantly running. They’re starting to get some things together and hopefully I’ll just add to it.”
Watauga football coach Ryan Habich knows how Castle, who was also on the Pioneers’ varsity baseball team in 2018, feels about basketball. Habich said Castle will have to deal with recruiting issues in January which starts again on Jan. 12. The national signing day is Feb. 8.
“The good thing about Anderson is he’ll get a chance to go back to basketball,” Habich said. “Coach Barry is excited about getting him back on the basketball team and we’ll see how the whole recruiting thing goes, and that will take care of itself in January. He enjoys basketball and baseball and we’ll go from there.”
Castle is the second varsity basketball player to have played with the football team. Jaiden Bond played wingback for the Pioneers’ football team and made his basketball debut this season at home against South Caldwell. He scored 12 points in the Pioneers’ 70-50 win over the Spartans.
Watauga takes on a Mitchell team that is 0-3 after delaying the start of its season to Dec. 12 because of the Mountaineers reaching the state playoffs. One of those losses was a 79-47 home setback to Watauga on Dec. 12.
Castle looks forward to contribute to the Pioneers in numerous ways.
“I hope I can be able to do everything I hope I can be able to shoot, drive and just make my teammates better in anyway possible,” Castle said. “I have to be a better rebounder this year, so I have to do everything I can.”
