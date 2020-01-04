TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Central boys’ basketball team struggled to stop Watauga’s Anderson Castle in the first half of the two team’s game on Jan. 3.
Castle made 8-of-11 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes of the game. The bad news for Watauga was the game had a halftime, which gave Alexander Central Ed Wills a chance to put together a plan to slow Castle down in the second half.
That plan, combined with Castle losing his shooting momentum during halftime, allowed Alexander Central to regroup and beat Watauga 67-49.
Castle set a new Watauga record by making eight 3-pointers in one half. He also tied a school record for making eight 3-pointers in one game.
Castle, who scored 22 points in his first basketball game this season after making the transition from football, found his shooting rhythm in the first half when Watauga (4-6, 1-1 NWC) took a 37-31 halftime lead. Castle drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter and four more in the second quarter.
He finished with 28 points in the first half on 10-of-16 shooting. Castle was one of just four Pioneers to score in the half, and Jackson Earnhardt scored six points on two 3-point baskets.
“I just had confidence,” Castle said. “My teammates were giving me open shots and it’s part of my job. I’ve been trying to transfer from football to basketball and trying to get my shot down and I think that showed a little bit tonight.”
“I don’t think it had anything to do with their defense,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “Anderson was in the zone and he kept (shooting). On about six of them, I was like ‘No, no, no, O.K.’ He was feeling in and he was shooting the ball. He’s never shot the ball that well in practice.”
The teams started with the second half and Castle cooled off dramatically. Castle missed his first few shots, while Alexander Central (8-5, 1-0) also picked up its pressure on Castle, who struggled to get open in the second half.
“I don’t think they really expected that from me,” Castle said. “They’re a really good team and they adapted well in the second half.”
Alexander Central, playing its first Northwestern Conference game this season, outscored the Pioneers 36-12 in the second half, including 19-3 in the fourth quarter. Castle finished with just two points in the second half, giving him 30 for the game.
Watauga made just 5-of-24 shots (20.8 percent) from the field and just 1-of-12 from 3-point range, in the second half.
“We made a couple of adjustments, but we told the guys to keep playing,” Wills said. “You can’t get caught up in it. You have to keep playing and you’ve got to keep doing what you’re supposed to do offensively so when he starts missing, you’re still in the game.”
No other Watauga player scored in double figures. Earnhardt finished with nine points and no other Pioneer scored more than three points.
Watauga made 11-of-33 3-point baskets, but also made just 2-of-3 from the foul line. Alexander Central also outrebounded the Pioneers 31-22 with Castle pulling down seven boards.
Alexander Central got 21 points from Jem Lowrance on 9-of-14 shooting. Evan Presnell added 14 points and both Maddox Kerley and Zach Wooten scored 10 points. The Cougars made scoring easier for themselves by handing out 23 assists, seven from Wooten.
That helped the Cougars shoot 58.7 percent from the field, compared to Watauga shooting 34.6 percent.
Alexander Central boys 67, Watauga 49
Watauga 49 (4-6, 1-1 NWC)
Earnhardt 3-8, 0-0 9, Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Bond 1-1 0-0 2, Freeman 1-3 1-2 3, Castle 11-25 8-16 30, Hale 0 1-2 1, Robbins 1-5 0-0 2, Privette 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 0 0-0 0, Sears 0-4 0-0 0, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Ricker 0-1 0-0 0, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 2-4 49.
Alexander Central 67 (8-5, 1-0)
Herman 2-4 0-0 4, Kerley 4-10 2-2 10, Wooten 3-4 2-2 10, Stikeleather 3-6 0-0 6, J. Lowrance 9-14 2-2 21, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, G. Lowrance 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 77-7 67.
Watauga 16 21 9 3 — 49
Alexander Central 14 17 17 19 — 67
3-point goals—Watauga 11-33 (Castle 8-16, Earnhardt 3-8, Sears 0-4, Freeman 0-2, Perry 0-1, Ricker 0-1), Alex Central 6-11 Presnell 3-5, Wooten 2-3, J. Lowrence 1-3). Rebounds—Watauga 22 (Castle 7), Alex Central 31 (Kerley, J. Lowrence 8). Assists—Watauga 10 (Freeman 5), Alex Central 23 (Wooten 7). Turnovers—Watauga 10, Alex Central 12. Total fouls—Watauga 12, Alex Central 7. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
