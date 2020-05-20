BOONE — In the modern prep sports world where athletes often specialize, Anderson Castle adds a little variety to his game.
Castle, who started the 2019-20 athletic season in August on the football field and did not stop until he ran off the baseball field in March, was awarded the Trail Blazer Award for being the top male student-athlete at Watauga High School.
It was nothing new for Castle, who has played football, basketball and baseball since he was a freshman either on a varsity or junior varsity roster. He started the 2019-20 season as the Watauga quarterback in the fall, when he led the Pioneers to a 13-2 record and a berth in the 3-AA Western Regional final.
Castle was also the leading scorer for the Watauga basketball team. He averaged 15.5 points per game, which made him the only Pioneer to average double figures in points.
Castle continued the school year by playing centerfield on the Watauga baseball team, which was cut short because of the COVID-19 virus.
Castle learned of receiving the award from longtime Watauga coach and teacher Steve Breitenstein, whose son Eric also earned the award.
“It’s a big honor,” Castle said. “Coach B texted me today and made me realize what an honor it is since his son got it. It feels good to get this award.”
Castle, who signed a letter of intent to play football at Appalachian State, gained 2,223 yards and scored 36 touchdowns rushing for the Pioneers in 2019. In his three seasons as the Pioneers’ starting quarter, Castle gained 4,420 rushing yards and scored 49 rushing touchdowns.
Castle said he was disappointed that the Pioneers were not able to finish their baseball season. Watauga got off to a slow start at 1-3, but the Pioneers lost a close decision to an Alexander Central team that had expectations of making a run at a berth in the 3-A state championship.
Watauga also cruised past West Caldwell 18-4 in the Pioneers’ lone win.
“We didn’t have the best start in baseball, but we played some pretty good teams,” Castle said. “I think we could have gotten going, we had the potential to make a run in the conference.”
Castle misses the competitiveness of the baseball games and wishes he could have taken the field with his teammates a few more times.
“Not being around them is much worse,” Castle said. “I feel like we could have been good, but it is what it is.”
Castle has turned his attention to preparing for the upcoming Appalachian State football team. Castle will likely play safety for the Mountaineers, and he is not new to the position. Castle played safety for Watauga and made 53 tackles last season.
He is not allowed to work out in front of Appalachian State strength and conditioning staff. As far as building strength and conditioning, Castle is on his own.
“I’ve got some weights in my basement, so I’m able to do some things,” Castle said. “I can do bench press and squats and I’ve been able to modify things. The biggest thing for me is I’m trying to get quicker and work my agility better.”
Castle has also been working on drills that will make him a better defensive back. Once again, the App State coaching staff is not allowed to coach him in those drills. Instead, Castle has received help that has come from a little closer to home.
“Actually, my brother Hamilton (a former Watauga quarterback and defensive back) has been helping me and working out with me,” Castle said. “He’s been like a trainer, you could say. I’ve stayed prepared and I don’t think I’ve lost anything for not being in our weight room. I’ve kept my strength up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.