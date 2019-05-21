BOONE —Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle has received an offer to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne, according to his Twitter account.
Castle tweeted about the offer late May 20.
“Thankful to receive an offer from Lenoir-Rhyne University,” Castle tweeted.
Castle, who will be a senior next year, ran for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns on 81 carries, averaging 9.1 yards per carry in seven games during the 2018 season. Castle missed the first six games of last year because of a wrist injury.
Castle also completed 25-of-47 passes for 549 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Castle is a three-sport standout at Watauga. He eventually worked his way into the starting lineup with the Watauga basketball team and was an all-Northwestern Conference centerfielder on the Watauga baseball team.
