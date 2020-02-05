Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.