BOONE — Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle has led the Pioneers to an 8-1 overall record 4-0 in the Northwestern Conference.
He’s led an Watauga offense to an average of 51.4 points per game. He has gained 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns and 2,107 yards of total offense and has eight touchdown passes.
Castle found out officially that he will be showcasing his skills in the Shrine Bowl in December. Castle went to a Shrine Bowl combine at A.C. Reynolds High School, where North Carolina Shrine Bowl offensive coordinator Shane Laws is the head football coach. He received a callback and worked out before being chosen by the coaching staff.
“He was selected to a call back in December, so he was right there,” Habich said. “They went ahead and chose him.”
Castle will not necessarily play a single position, according to Watauga coach Ryan Habich. He will likely be used on offense either at slotback, wide receiver and possibly in the wildcat position at quarterback.
Habich also said Castle could possibly play defensive back.
“They’re planning on using him as an athlete and as a utility player,” Habich said. “As far as his selection, you can pick those guys because coaches like those multi-position guys. When I was coaching in 2016 we had one or two of those guys that had some position flexablity, which he does.”
Habich put Castle’s selection in perspective by saying that of the thousands of prep football players in North Carolina, Castle is one of 44 players who will suit up for the game, which will be played at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
Watauga has seen three players selected to play in the Shrine Bowl since the turn of the century. Watauga running back Eric Breitenstein played in the 2007 and guard Josh Headlee played in the 2016 game.
“I’ve been coaching in North Carolina for 15 years and he is just the third player I’ve coached selected to play in the Shrine Bowl,” Habich said. “I’ve coached some pretty good players in different areas, so it’s a huge honor.”
