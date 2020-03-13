HICKORY — Even getting off to a slow start by missing several games at the start of the 2019-20 season couldn’t keep Watauga forward Anderson Castle off the All-Northwestern Conference team.
Castle was the only Pioneer named to the boys’ All-Northwestern Conference team. The team was selected by the league’s coaches.
Castle led Watauga to a 7-16 overall record, 4-8 in the NWC.
Castle, who signed a letter of intent to play football at Appalachian State, averaged 16.4 points per game for the Pioneers’ basketball team. Castle broke through with a 30-point performance at Alexander Central after scoring 28 points in the first half.
He also grabbed an average of 6.0 rebounds per game. He pulled down 72 rebounds overall, which was second to Tyler Ward’s 87 boards on the Pioneers this season.
Castle was limited to playing 12 games for the Pioneers this season. He led Watauga’s football team to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state 3-A Western Regional finals, which forced him to miss some basketball games.
He missed even more games after playing in the Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21.
Freedom’s James Freeman and Hickory’s Davis Amos were the Co-Players of the Year. Freedom’s Clint Zimmerman was the league’s Coach of the Year.
Freedom, which finished the season with a 29-1 overall record, 11-1 in the NWC, put four players on the team. Freedom was supposed to play Fayetteville Westover for the state 3-A championship, but that game was cancelled because of the Coronavirus.
Hickory (22-6, 9-3), which finished second in the NWC, placed three players on the all-conference team. Third-place Alexander Central had two players on the all-league team, while McDowell and South Caldwell each placed one.
