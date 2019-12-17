BOONE — Maybe it’s because Boone is not located in a major urban center. Maybe it’s because Watauga’s football team does not play in a conference that is a factory for major college prospects.
Despite all that, apparently Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle is starting to catch the attention of college scouting services.
Castle, who is in Spartanburg, S.C. to play in the Shrine Bowl, caught the attention of 247sports.com, a well-respected web site that reports on recruiting and other aspects of college sports. The service reported that Castle was one of the top offensive performers after the first day of Shrine Bowl practices.
“These events usually give us a sleeper or two and that’s the case with Castle,” the website said. “An option quarterback and safety for his high school, Castle worked at several different spots for the North Carolina offense, taking direct snaps and lining up in the slot. Castle flashed on several occasions in the afternoon session, showing quickness and change of direction in the open field. He was dangerous running the option and caught the ball naturally.”
The site didn’t say anything that Watauga’s opponents didn’t already know. Castle led Watauga to a 13-2 overall record and a berth in the fourth round of the state 3-AA playoffs.
Individually, Castle had a season that ranks with some of the best in Watauga history. He finished the season with 2,223 yards and 36 touchdowns rushing on 215 carries. He also threw for 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns on 53-of-82 passing.
Castle did not catch any passes, but he did make 39 tackles and broke up nine passes defensively. Castle’s versatility has caught the North Carolina Shrine Bowl coaches’ attention.
“He’s playing slotback receiver, he’s playing tailback and quarterback,” Habich said the coaches he knows on the North Carolina staff told him. “He took snaps at every position and they said he naturally caught the ball really well. He played quarterback and did really well in the open field making people miss. We knew good and well he could do that. He’s done that for us for three years.”
Castle ran Watauga’s veer-option offense during his tenure with the Pioneers. Watauga’s offense finished the season averaging 43.3 points per game and scoring 606 points during the season.
The Pioneers also converted 47-of-88 (53.4 percent) third downs third season and turned the ball over just eight times.
Habich said weather influenced practices on Dec. 16, but it didn’t influence what the teams do outside of practice.
“They take charter busses wherever they go,” Habich said. “They travel together and they do things together. It’s like a bowl game. They’ve got two teams so it’s really neat. They stay in the same hotel and they have a charter bus for North Carolina and a charter bus for South Carolina.”
Castle is the latest Watauga player to play in the game. Former Watauga offensive lineman Josh Headlee played in the 2017 game, while Habich and Watauga offensive line coach Steve Breitenstein were assistant coaches in the 2016 game.
North Carolina won both games. Current Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan caught the winning touchdown for North Carolina in the state’s 17-10 victory in 2016.
“He’s an unbelievable athlete,” Habich said of Castle. “He has everything you ask for as far as size, speed, agility, athletic ability. That’s evident. He can throw the football. He’s a basketball player, so he’s an unbelievable athlete.”
