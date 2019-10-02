BOONE — Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle has put up big numbers this season.
In just six games, Castle has gained 921 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on just 107 carries. Do the math and it turns out that Castle averages 8.6 yards per carry and 153.5 yards per game.
It’s very likely that he will reach the 1,000-yard mark when the Pioneers play at Alexander Central on Oct. 4. The Watauga offense depends not just on Castle running the ball, but running the Pioneers’ option offense. For the offense to work, Castle has to make the correct read on each play to make sure the right back gets the ball.
It would not be surprising that Castle would be getting some interest from colleges who need a running quarterback. Yet Castle is generating interest at defensive back instead of quarterback.
“The goal for him going into the conference was to play safety and that’s what I’ve been telling all the college coaches,” Watauga coach Ryan Habich said. “In my opinion, he’s a Division I safety. We didn’t want to play him a whole lot in nonconference, but I wanted him to show what he could do on film on the other side of the ball.”
Castle played a little defense in Watauga’s first five games. Watauga’s sixth game, a Sept. 27 home showdown against South Caldwell, found Castle opening the game at safety.
Watauga was hit hard by graduation from its 2018 team, especially on defense. It also included at quarterback when backup Jackson Greene, who started six games for the Pioneers when Castle injured his wrist, graduated. Greene also played defensive back at Watauga, leaving a hole in the Pioneers’ defense.
Jackson’s graduation left Castle the only experienced quarterback on the varsity level. Habich had to make a decision if he should start his only quarterback on defense and risk injury to Castle.
So, Habich got starting wingback Jaiden Bond some experience at quarterback during spring and summer workouts, and during Watauga’s scrimmages. Joe Penley also is available to play quarterback and has closed out some games, including the Pioneers’ 56-12 win over South Caldwell.
But Habich said during the nonconference season that when the Northwestern Conference season started, Castle would be pulling double-duty and playing safety and quarterback.
Castle proved he isn’t brittle at South Caldwell when making back-to-back big hits on Spartans receivers. Castle said those hits were therapeutic since he fumbled on the Pioneers’ first drive, which was returned for a touchdown.
“I put the fumble behind me, but it was still frustrating, so playing defense I was able to kind of get that frustration out,” Castle said. “The first hit, the reason I got that was because I knew exactly the play they were running. They ran that formation on film, so I didn’t hesitate at all. It was a sitting target for me.”
Castle fumbled while changing the ball from one hand to another on the option play. He said he had to forget the mistake and not let it bother him. The result was a blowout win.
“If I were a sophomore, I would not have responded well,” Castle said. “My teammates had my back and kept encouraging me. I put it behind me and went to the sideline and got my frustration out and went back in there clear-headed and we put up 42 points in the first half.”
Habich also noted Castle’s poise when it came to getting his focus back on the game instead of the fumble.
“Most common kids in high school, and I’ve been around for 21 years, they’ll BCD — blame, complain and defend,” Habich said. “Not Anderson. He came back and he owned the mistake. He knew he made the mistake, but he made up for it the way he played defensively and offensively.”
The obvious argument for keeping Castle on the bench while opponents have the ball is the injury factor. Habich said Watauga has 26 players when the team is injury free, but the experience and talent levels of those on the team varies.
Habich said contact for all players is minimal in practice.
“For us to be competitive and for to win in conference, we’re going to have to play our best kids,” Habich said. “Jackson Greene, if you recall, went both ways the whole time and Jaiden Bond has been going both ways for three years. You want to keep them healthy as much as you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.