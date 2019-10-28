BOONE — Oct. 25 was a busy day for Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle.
It started with finding out that he was selected to play in the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl.
Castle became the second Watauga player coached by current boss Ryan Habich to be named to the team. Offensive guard Josh Headlee was also named to the team in 2017.
Castle is also the third Pioneer to be named to the game in the past 12 years. Former running back Eric Breitenstein was also named to the North Carolina team in 2007.
Castle recovered from the surprise of being named to the Shrine Bowl to lead Watauga to a 62-14 Senior Night victory over visiting McDowell.
Castle said Habich broke the good news to him about the Shrine Bowl during the school day. The game will be played Dec. 21 at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium.
“It was really exciting for me,” Castle said. “I was originally listed as an alternate and I guess, I really don’t know what happened, but I was the next man up, so they let coach Habich know and he let me know. It’s really exciting. I’m honored to be a part of that.”
“He was selected to a call back in December, so he was right there,” Habich said. “They went ahead and chose him.”
Habich knows a bit about the Shrine Bowl since he was the offensive coordinator for North Carolina in 2016. North Carolina won 17-10 when current Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan, who prepped at Northwestern Guilford, caught the game-winning touchdown pass.
Steve Breitenstein was also the offensive line coach for North Carolina in that game.
Castle was unsure what position he would play. He’s quarterbacked the Pioneers to a 9-1 overall record this season, 6-0 in the Northwestern Conference.
It is likely that he will be used as a slotback receiver, Castle has gained 1,492 yards and scored 22 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He has a chance to add to those stats on Nov. 1 when the Pioneers play at Freedom.
Castle has completed 40-of-56 passes for 963 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Castle, who has been recruited as a safety, can also play defense. He has 11 tackles, one of them for a loss and has broken up four passes. Castle has also forced one fumble this season.
He’s just glad to get his chance to be on the field.
“Anything really,” Castle said. “I think it would be cool to play the slot. I’ve kind of always wanted to do that. They might use me at the slot or a wildcat at quarterback and then I can also play defensive back, too. I’ll probably be listed as an athlete because I’m not sure what I’m going to do, but I’m just a utility guy who can play anywhere.”
