Anderson Castle took plenty of snaps while playing quarterback for Watauga.
He gained plenty of yards, 2,212 of them to be exact, and scored 36 touchdowns for the Pioneers this season. Watauga also went 13-2 in 2019 and reached the fourth round of the state 3-AA playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Weddington.
Castle was rewarded with a spot on the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team. He was on the field during several plays in the game, including playing slotback, holding for place kicks and playing on the kickoff return team.
He played six plays at quarterback and got the Tar Heels a first down on one of the drives. Overall, Castle gained eight yards rushing on two carries and caught one pass for seven yards.
Despite Castle’s and his teammates’ efforts, South Carolina scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 28-17 win at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus on Dec. 21.
But Castle recognized that the game is the final part of an eye-opening week that included a visit to Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C.
The visit was a strong indicator to Castle that the players were in Spartanburg to do more than play football. Seeing the children who are there was something that Castle will remember for a long time.
“That was a really good experience,” Castle said. “Everyone on the team realized this wasn’t really for us. It’s really a game for those kids at the hospital. It was an eye-opening experience and it was really fun.”
Castle remembered one young patient who touched his heart. He enjoyed meeting the kids at the hospital and the positive outlook the kids kept despite their battles they faced.
“I remember her,” Castle said. “Meeting those kids and interacting with them — they are so joyful even though they don’t have a lot. It was really cool to see that. All the hospital does and all the Shriners, it was really great.”
Watauga football coach Ryan Habich was an assistant coach for North Carolina in 2016 with Pioneers offensive line coach Steve Breitenstein. Habich agreed that there were more things going on with the experience than who gained the most yards or who won the game.
“The game is not the most important thing,” Habich said. “It’s the experience you have throughout the week. I’m real proud of him. He did real well in practice. I thought he had a good game and of course, North Carolina didn’t get the win, but I’m proud of what he did and what he showed.”
There was meeting players from different parts of the state.
“Everything was fun,” he said. “I would have liked to won, but as far as the week, the week was really fun. We had a good time together. It was good to meet new people and it was a good experience.”
North Carolina did not win and Castle did not see the ball that much. Castle said he learned how to play slotback, which he may me moved to when playing collegiately.
Castle was switched to slotback at the start of the practice week. He had a pair of good practices on Dec. 16, which got him some recognition from the recruiting fan website 247sports.com.
“That was cool,” Castle said. “That was after the first day. I went out there and didn’t really know what I would be playing. They stuck me there in the slot. I did the best I could and I ended up catching a lot of balls, so that’s how that happened.”
Castle did not sign a letter of intent on early signing day Dec. 18 with any college program. It was not because he didn’t have offers. Castle said he’s received offers from Western Carolina and from The Citadel, but he said he’s going to wait until the official signing day to sign his letter.
He’s also open to playing other positions than just quarterback, including defensively.
“I’m just kind of waiting to see how it pans out,” Castle said. “I’ll sign in February. I’m going to take some visits in January and I’ll take it from there. I’ll talk to my family and see what is my best option.”
Before signing a letter of intent, Castle will play for Watauga’s basketball team.
“I’ve been missing that,” he said. “I’m excited to come back and be with my team. I’ve kind of been getting back into the swing of basketball and shooting a little bit, so I’m definitely excited about doing that.”
Castle will also get a chance to reflect on the type of prep football career he’s had after the basketball season. He’s hopeful future Pioneers can build on the foundation the 2019 Northwestern Conference champions have established.
“The biggest thing we did is we left a good legacy,” Castle said. “We’re trying to leave the underclassmen with that and hopefully they can carry on. This group has been together forever and I couldn’t ask for a better group of friends and guys to play football with. There wasn’t a second when we didn’t have a good time. It was really fun. We left our legacy where we wanted.”
