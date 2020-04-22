RALEIGH — Watauga distance runner Avery Cannon is a finalist for Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year by the website HighSchoolOT.com.
Cannon is one of five runners nominated for the award. Ian Harrison of Panther Creek, Aaron Rovnak of Franklin Academy, Jason Thomson of North Lincoln and Carson Williams of Cardinal Gibbons are the others.
Cannon, who will run collegiately at Charlotte next year, won the 3-A state cross-country championship in Kernersville on Nov. 9. He clocked a time of 15 minutes and 39 seconds.
Cannon prepared for the state meet by winning the western regional meet at Freedom High School’s course Nov. 2 with a time of 16 minutes flat. Cannon’s finish helped the Pioneers win the regional championship with 37 points, while T.C. Roberson was second with 107 points.
He was also named the Northwestern Conference Runner of the Year in the boys’ division by winning the conference race on Oct. 23 with a time of 15:43.
Cannon also qualified for the Footlocker Cross Country Championships, which were held in San Diego on Dec. 14.
Voting is open to the public. Fans can go to www.HighSchoolOT.com to cast their vote. Fans can vote once per day through 11:59 p.m. on May 10.
