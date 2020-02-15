WINSTON-SALEM — Watauga standout distance runner Avery Cannon nearly captured his second state championship victory at the state 3-A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 15
Cannon finished second in the boys’ 3,200-meter run at the meet held at the JDL Fast Track facility.
Cannon finished with a time of nine minutes and 42.42. Cannon was less than two seconds before race winner Jacob Gallant of Winston-Salem Mount Tabor. Gallant won with a time of 9:18.17.
Gallant’ teammate Will Soule was third with a time of 9:44.64.
Cannon, a senior, won the state 3-A cross-country race with a time of 15:39. Gallant was third in that race, which was run in Kernersville, with a time of 16:04.
Several other Watauga athletes participated in the boys’ and girls’ meets. Watauga’s Sophia Ritter finished 14th in the girls’ 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:00.09. Jonna Strange of North Iredell won the girls’ race with a time of 10:52.42. She was the only runner to finish under the 11-minute mark.
Watauga’s Ethan Turner turned in a fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run. He finished with a time of 4:29.32.
The Pioneers had two athletes finish in the top five of the girls’ pole vault. Ella Nelson was fourth with a vault of 10-feet, six inches, while Sarah Goode was fifth with the same height.
Watauga pole-vaulter Henry Coatney finished fourth with a vault of 13-feet, six-inches.
In relay races, the Watauga girls’ 3,200-relay team finished ninth overall with a time of 10:28.08. The Watauga boys’ 3,200-relay team was disqualified.
