BOONE — Watauga distance runner Avery Cannon proved at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on Nov. 30 he is one of the top cross-country runners in the South when he finished ninth in the South Regional of the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships.
Cannon advanced to the national championships held at San Diego’s Balboa Park on Dec. 14. The race included the top 10 runners from four regions in the country.
Cannon may not have finished as high as he wanted — he finished 38th overall with a time of 16:30.3. But Watauga coach Randy McDonough said Cannon had an experience that the senior would not forget.
“It was a great experience for him,” McDonough said. ‘It was an honor to be out there. Being one of the top 40 distance runners in the nation and getting to see the quality of competition, and he will get to see it regularly next year.”
Cannon, who won the state 3-A cross-country championship on Nov. 9 in Kernersville, had plenty of opponents to face in San Diego. First, there was the course, which McDonough said was as tough as any that Cannon faced while at Watauga.
“It wasn’t a great race for him,” McDonough said. “The course was very hard and I also think he had a little trouble adjusting to the time change, the flight and all that stuff.”
McDonough said the course was a combination of several hills with a few stretches of flat terrain. McDonough had a chance to run the course the day before the race and said it was a difficult course to complete.
“You were never level,” McDonough said. “You were either going up or down. It was very, very tough on just a run. I can’t imagine trying to do it fast.”
McDonough said Cannon got out to a solid start. He was in the lead pack, but started to fall off into the rest of the crowd toward the finish of the race.
McDonough said Cannon got to San Diego on Dec. 12 and went for a run after checking into the hotel. Cannon got to jog the course the next day and meet with his celebrity coach, Corey McGee, who is an All-American from the University of Florida.
Cannon sat through a lot of pre-race activities before the race, which McDonough said adversely affected Cannon.
“It was one of those things that if you haven’t been there before, it could mess you up pretty good,” McDonough said. “The ones who did well in the race were the ones that had advanced there before.”
