KERNERSVILLE — Watauga senior Avery Cannon brought a state 3-A championship back to Watauga after finishing first in the state meet held in Kernersville.
Cannon finished with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds. Cannon outlasted second place Jake Toomey, a senior from Weddington who finished with a time of 15:51.98.
Mount Tabors Jacob Gallant, another senior, was third with a time of 16:04.22.
Watauga sophomore Gavin Sweeney was the next Pioneer to cross the finish line. He finished 36th overall with a time of 16:45.55. Korben Anderson was 42nd with a time of 16:52.20. Caleb Cox gave the Pioneers four runners in the top 50 with a time of 16:57.24 and Ethan Turner gave the Pioneers a fifth when he finished 50th with a time of 17:03.45.
Having five runners in the top 50 left the Pioneers with a fourth-place finish in the team totals. The Pioneers finished with 128 points, while Chapel Hill won the team competition with 61 points. Weddington was second with 77 and Cuthbertson was third with 99 points.
Watauga’s girls’ team finished eighth overall with 227 points. Cuthbertson won the meet with 67 points, Chapel Hill was second with 84 points and Weddington was third with 92 points.
Watauga senior Sophia Ritter finished 31st with a time of 19:26.04. Lena Miller, another Watauga senior, finished 52nd with 20:08.77 and Olivia McAnulty, a junior, was 54th with a time of 20:09.76.Watauga sophomore Sidra Miller was 55th overall and the fourth Pioneer to cross the finish line with a time of 20:11.31. Gwendolyn Anderson, a freshman, finished 57th with a time of 20:13.45.
Sophie Beach, a sophomore, was 71st overall with a time of 20:32.65 and Watauga senior Riley Fowler was 82nd with a time of 20:41.81.
North Iredell senior Jonna Strange won the girls’ race with a time of 17:57.55. She was the only runner to finish under 18 minutes. Cuthbertson’s Gabirella Castro was second and West Johnston’s Hayley Whoolery was third.
