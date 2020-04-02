BOONE — Watauga student-athletes Brooke Byrd and Jake Watson have received their share of awards while playing sports with the Pioneers.
Both need to make a little more room in their personal trophy cases. Byrd and Watson received the Heart of a Champion award for their work on the field and in the classroom. They are two of just 35 prep student-athletes to win the award.
The award requires the student-athlete to have “participated in at least one sport during the 2019-20 year, have not been ejected in another game and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers,” according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
“The reason they stood out to me is the character they possess, their work-ethic they put forth every day and the quality of people they are in our school,” Watauga Athletic Director Dustin Kerley said.
Watson was a starter at tight end and at linebacker for Watauga’s football team. He was moved to running back when teammate Bryce Satterfield injured his knee midway through the season.
Watson gained 752 yards and scored 21 touchdowns for the Pioneers, who finished 13-2 in the 2019 season. He also led Watauga defensively with a team-high 72.5 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss. He finished with 2.5 sacks for minus 17 yards in losses.
Watson was named to the All-Northwestern Conference team and signed a college letter of intent to play football at Mars Hill. Watson is also on the Watauga baseball team, but its season was postponed because of the COVID-19 virus.
Byrd is a four-year starter for the Watauga volleyball and girls’ basketball teams. She was named All-NWC this season in both after averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the girls’ basketball team, which finished 18-9 this season and reached the second round of the state 3-A playoffs.
Byrd also was named All-NWC in volleyball. She finished with 371 kills and 180 digs for a Watauga team that went 26-1 this season. The Pioneers won the Northwestern Conference championship for the fourth year in a row.
Byrd also is on the Watauga track and field team, but the track season was also postponed.
