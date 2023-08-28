ryanburger.jpeg

Ryan Burger gets ready to pass.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Appalachian State Mountaineers football head coach Shawn Clark has announced Ryan Burger will be the starting quarterback against Gardner-Webb.

"Ryan Burger will be the starting quarterback going into game one with Joey (Aguilar) backing him up," Clark said. "That's a competition we didn't take lightly — both quarterbacks can lead our offense, move us down the field and take care of the football. We felt that over the last four or five days, Ryan has really taken a big step, so he'll be our starting quarterback against Gardner-Webb."

  

