BOONE — A tall, athletic Ashe County girls basketball team did a good job of defending Watauga playmaker Kate Sears in the first half of the High Country Holiday Classic championship game on Dec. 30, but the freshman phenom more than made up for it in the second half. Sears scored 16 of her game-high 21 points after intermission, including 11-of-12 from the free throw line (13-of-14 for the entire game) to lead the Pioneers to a nail biter win, 63-58.
En route to being named tournament MVP at night's end, Sears spent most of the first half distributing the ball to teammates. She penetrated down the lane or dribbled the baseline to attract a crowd of defenders before kicking the ball out to an open teammate. Junior small forward Brooke Scheffler pounded the inside for 8 points in the first half, while sophomore guard Charlotte Torgerson took advantage of open looks outside for a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter.
Sophomore guard Laurel Kiker added 5 of her 12 points for the game in the first two periods, Sophomore power forward Brielynn Myers also got in on the first half action with a pair of rough and tumble baskets from underneath, in traffic.
From the outset, the girls championship game promised to be a torrid affair and did not disappoint. Ashe County arrived undefeated and in watching the Huskies play that was understandable. They had both height and athleticism on top of good coaching.
A 5 ft., 11 in. Husky guard, Paige Overcash was helped by senior 6-foot twin forwards Jayden and Jordan Jones in a noteworthy job of keeping Sears contained in the first half. And yet, as soon as Sears took it upon herself to drive the lane toward the basket, she started collecting Husky fouls. Both of the Jones sisters fouled out and Overcash ended the game with four fouls. Whatever Sears was prevented from scoring from the field, she more than made up for at the charity stripe.
From start to finish, the girls championship was a thrill-a-minute affair with the outcome far from certain until the closing seconds. Watauga led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Ashe County rallied to knot the score, then trailed by only two points, 35-33, at intermission.
Led by the Jones sisters (4 points each) and Morgan Phipps' 6 points in the third quarter while only allowing Kiker (6) and Sears (7) to score for the Pioneers, the Huskies entered the final stanza leading, 51-48. But the twin towers fouling out, Sears taking dead aim at the charity stripe, and tenacious defense by the Pioneers allowed Watauga to overcome the deficit and "win" the final period, 15-7.
After the game, head coach Laura Barry pointed out that while Sears had the hot hand, there were significant contributions the entire roster of players that saw court action.
"(Brooke) Scheffler early. Charlotte (Torgerson) early. I thought that everyone that came off the bench played with great energy. Across the board, these three nights were great and tonight was no exception," said Barry.
"I think the outcome of the game was dictated by our stick-to-it-iveness," said Barry. "I thought we really hung in there. This was sort of a tit-for tat game. Both teams took many runs, but nobody really separated themselves. Ashe did a really good job posting up in the second and third quarters."
Barry also acknowledged Ashe County's height advantage.
"We knew we weren't going to win this game 50-0. We knew they were going to score," she said. "We wanted to limit how many looks they got around the rim. We did not want to put them on the foul line. And we wanted to eliminate their second shots. A lot of their offense is because of that height advantage and their rebounding. We didn't do those things perfectly, but obviously we did them enough. Having some of those kids (foul) out down the stretch (helped), but where we were able to force turnovers was really big.
"Ashe had a pretty good game plan. They didn't change who they were, but they really threw a lot at Kate (Sears) and they have the athletes to do it. She was bothered, but Kate was tough. And tonight I thought was one of her better games, rebounding."
Now in her sixth season at the helm of the Pioneer girls program, Barry dismissed the now 11-1 early season record, instead emphasizing how much her young team has grown in the first 12 games of the 2021-22 campaign.
"This has the makings of a great team. If we are thinking about the team getting better, we are thinking about all of our players become better. That is our focus. These kids are all high character individuals and we are developing great chemistry. That is what you want in a team. If anything, the character of this team is really defensive-minded, but we can go (offensively). This week, we saw the ball dropping for everybody and that is a fun way to play." said Barry.
Noting the young Watauga roster comprised of one senior, four juniors, three sophomores, and three freshmen, Barry was optimistic about the future of the program.
"I am excited about our trajectory as a team. I am excited by where I think we can grow and go in building this program. We couldn't ask for a better senior in (Brelyn) Sturgill. She unites this group. But I also think that our young kids are ready to win and excited to work. As a coach, I can't ask for much more than that."
Now 11-1, the Pioneers will travel to McDowell on Jan. 5 in a rematch with the Titans, then open Northwestern Conference play by hosting South Caldwell on Jan. 11.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCORING
- WAT — Kate Sears (21 points)
- ASH — Paige Overcash (15)
- WAT — Laurel Kiker (12)
- ASH — Morgan Phipps (11)
- ASH — Jayden Jones (10)
- ASH — Jordan Jones (9)
- WAT — Caroline Farthing (8)
- WAT — Brooke Scheffler (8)
- WAT — Charlotte Torgerson (8)
- ASH — Katie woods (7)
- WAT — Brielynn Myers (4)
- WAT — Brelyn Sturgell (2)
- ASH — Skylar Vannoy (2)
- ASH — Macie Miller (2)
- ASH — Gwyneth Wood (2)
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Arial Holt, Surry Central (Dobson)
- Brooklyn Swann, Hunter Huss (Gastonia)
- Taylor Easter, Covenant Day (Matthews)
- Emily Hege, North Davidson (Lexington)
- Addison Yelton, Providence Academy (Johnson City, Tenn.)
- Adelaide Jernigan, Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville)
- Jayden Jones, Ashe County (W. Jefferson)
- Laurel Kiker, Watauga
- TOURNAMENT MVP: Kate Sears, Watauga
With the tournament loss, the Huskies are now also 11-1 and will travel to Mitchell in a final non-conference tune-up before starting Northwestern Conference play on Jan. 11, at home against Alexander Central.
