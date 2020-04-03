CINCINNATI — Seth Breitenstein was a standout student-athlete at Watauga High School and at Appalachian State.
Breitenstein comes from an athletic family that includes his grandfather Bob, his father Steve and his younger brother Eric. Seth was a varsity starter on the Watauga football, basketball and baseball teams.
His mother Sharon and sister Amy also played a role in his athletic development.
After graduation, Breitenstein walked on to the App State football team and earned a scholarship while a rising junior with the Mountaineers.
Fast-forward from 2007 to 2020, and athletic scholarships are still important to Breitenstein. Now, he works to give Xavier student-athletes the opportunity to receive scholarship money.
Breitenstein is officially the assistant athletic director in charge of student development at Xavier University, a Jesuit college in Cincinnati. It’s his job to help raise money to help fund scholarships for 18 of Xavier’s varsity sports, a job he enjoys doing for the Musketeers.
Breitenstein runs the All For One Fund, which is the equivalent to Appalachian State Yosef Fund.
“It is incredible,” Breitenstein said. “I love what I do. The most important thing you can raise money for, and the thing that gets me out of bed each day, are scholarships.”
“It’s a very rewarding job,” he added. “It’s not always easy. I’m just trying to build relationships with people who care about Xavier athletes and then I try to get out of the way.”
Breitenstein was a defensive back at Appalachian State from 2004-07 and graduated in 2008. He was a member of all of the Mountaineers’ Football Championship Subdivision championships, having earned a scholarship in spring of 2006.
Breitenstein said he was approached on the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf during a practice session by former head coach Jerry Moore. Breitenstein was playing on the scout team to give the App State defense a chance to work on lining up quickly while the offense was in a hurry-up mode.
This time, it was Breitenstein getting the scholarship. Moore extended the offer during a break between practice plays.
“That was one of the proudest days of my life when coach Moore told me that I had a scholarship,” Breitenstein said. “Being able to tell my mom and day that all of the car rides and taking me all over the state of North Carolina as an elementary school kid, as a high schooler, you don’t have to pay for college any more.”
Breitenstein also learned how important it was for athletic departments to be well-equipped from personal experience after he graduated. He had received free cleats from App State with the football team, but had to pay for cleats after graduating.
“I went into a Dick’s Sporting Store and I went to buy a pair of cleats and saw that they were $80,” Breitenstein said. “I used to have four or five or six pairs at Appalachian State a year. It was a light-bulb moment. Where my education had been paid for, all of the facilities and nutrition and everything had been covered by other people who wanted to see App State athletics do well, but to see a young man or woman have an opportunity to achieve and do whatever they wanted to do in life. That resonated with me and I knew wanted to do that.”
Breitenstein hasn’t forgotten his alma mater. He married the former Tracy Callahan, who played girls’ soccer at Watauga for program founder Doug Kidd.
He has worked in many other places since graduating from App State. He earned a master’s degree in business administration and sports administration from Ohio University and has also worked in the Nashville Sports Council and for Music City Bowl Inc., where he assisted in finding sponsorship for the Music City Bowl.
Breitenstein also helped Nashville acquire the 2013 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four.
He’s also worked in marketing for the Triple-A Durham Bulls baseball team, spent two years in athletics development at Ohio University and at Loyola (Ill.) University before joining the Xavier staff in 2013.
Breitenstein said it’s important for him to be honest and simply just be himself with potential donors. Being a phony with people will turn people off and cost the university donations.
“If you are not genuine, people will see right through that,” Breitenstein said. “People talk all the time about that it has to be the right time to ask for money or be the right project. I wouldn’t ask a former tennis player ... for a new soccer stadium. As simple as that sounds, you could mess that up.”
Breitenstein eventually would like to run his own athletic department. He saw former Watauga football player and current MAC commissioner John Steinbrecker as an inspiration for him to getting into college athletics administration.
“I would like to be an athletic director one day,” he said “He will forever be a mentor of mine and someone I get to bounce ideas off of. He was the first one who opened my eyes (to) athletic administration and I have completely fallen in love with it.”
