WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Boy Scouts of America's Old Hickory Council announced a list of fun activities for all youth aged 5-10 in the regions of Ashe, Watauga and surrounding counties.

BSoA fishing.jpeg

Kids of the High Country can head out for a day of free fishing — with poles and bait provided, should you not have any of your own — on Saturday, July 15 at Ashe County Park in Jefferson, N.C.

The Old Hickory Council oversees Boy Scout operations in eight counties of northwestern North Carolina — Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, Alleghany, Surry, Yadkin, Stokes and Forsyth.

