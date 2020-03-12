BOONE —The Boone Roundball Classic is the latest victim of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The Classic, scheduled to be played March 14-15, was canceled in conjunction with the Watauga County Schools and AppHealthCare (Appalachian District Health Department).
An announcement is available on the tournament’s website at www.booneroundball.com.
“The Boone Roundball Committee is taking the precautionary measure to cancel the 2020 Boone Roundball Classic scheduled across the High County this weekend,” the event’s committee posted on its website. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern over large gatherings, the committee feels it’s in the best interest of teams, fans, officials, members of the local High Country community and communities traveling to the Boone area and back home to cancel the event.”
The website stated all registered teams will receive refunds for their registration fees automatically.
“We appreciate your support and understanding during this unprecedented time of concern and vigilance,” the site said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.