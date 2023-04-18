BOONE — Downtown Boone played host to the High Country Cycling Classic criterium race on Sunday, April 16, with several local riders securing top finishes.
The event was part of the 2023 Triad Criterium Spring Series, which includes road races as well as other criterium races such as the HCCC.
A criterium race — also known as a "crit" race — is a bike race consisting of several laps around a closed circuit, and Sunday's took place on a stretch of road totaling approximately 2,000 feet in length for one completed lap. The circuit created used portions of Rivers Street, Depot Street, Howard Street and Water Street.
There were 81 entries in the HCCC, with a few participants registering multiple times for different events.
Out of the dozens of entrants, several Boone-area cyclists landed in top spots.
Local medal-place finishers include: Shannon Moore - first place in the Women's Cat-4 division; Justin Keiper - second place in Men's Cat-4; Noah Niwinski - first place in Men's Pro-Cat 1-2; Jennifer Thornton-Brooks - first place in Women's Pro-Cat 1-2-3; Gene Fowler - first place in Masters Division and Andy LeBeau - second place in Masters Division.
Representing the Appalachian State Cycling Team, Jacob Jarvis took second place in both the Collegiate Men's Division and also the Fixed Gear Open.
