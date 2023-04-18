rivers to depot HCCC

Riders round the corner from Rivers Street onto Depot Street during the High Country Cycling Classic on Sunday, April 16.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Downtown Boone played host to the High Country Cycling Classic criterium race on Sunday, April 16, with several local riders securing top finishes.

2 rivers street HCCC

A group of cyclists travel down Rivers Street during the High Country Cycling Classic on Sunday, April 16.

The event was part of the 2023 Triad Criterium Spring Series, which includes road races as well as other criterium races such as the HCCC.

rivers street HCCC

Riders speed down Rivers Street during the High Country Cycling Classic on Sunday, April 16.
Sunday Race

Riders during the HCCC, from left-to-right: Kelly Holmes, Andy LeBeau, Gene Fowler and Chris Knetsche.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.