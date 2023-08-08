BOONE — The Suarez Gran Fondo long-distance bike race national series made an appearance in Boone over the weekend, as riders pedaled throughout Watauga and Avery counties on Sunday, Aug. 6.

A duo rides a tandem bike through the intersection of Poplar Grove Rd and Hwy 105 during the Boone Gran Fondo race on Aug. 6, 2023.

Race participants generally hailed from around the southeastern US, though some came from as far afield as Texas, Florida, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin. A grand total of 273 cyclists finished their chosen course, as each rider selected from one of three original planned paths — a 95-mile "gran" route, the 58-mile "medio" route or a 25-mile "piccolo" route.

A cyclist waves to thank a police officer for stopping traffic, as they approach the intersection of Poplar Grove Rd and Hwy 105 during the Boone Gran Fondo race on Aug. 6, 2023.
A set of cyclists ride through the intersection of Poplar Grove Rd and Hwy 105 during the Boone Gran Fondo race on Aug. 6, 2023.
  

