WATAUGA — The Blue Ridge Rangers is launching The Ranger Academy Scholarship, which aims to bring high quality one-on-one soccer training to a selected recipient that is either new to the sport or may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of coaching.
The scholarship winner will receive $1,000 worth of training services through three training sessions per week from Aug. 15 to Oct. 25. Those looking for a new way to get in shape or learn a new sport and serious players with aspirations of playing at the collegiate or professional level are all encouraged to apply.
The Blue Ridge Rangers are committed to bringing people of all backgrounds together through the game of soccer, promoting a healthy lifestyle, empowering individuals and teaching the fundamentals of the game and the many benefits and opportunities it can provide.
To apply, applicants should visit www.blueridgerangers.com and send a message in the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website and give a detailed explanation of why they or the individual they are nominating should be considered for the scholarship.
Submissions are due Aug. 5. The winner will be announced Aug. 10.
About The Blue Ridge Rangers
The Blue Ridge Rangers are a newly formed organization with hopes of partnering with the many established clubs and businesses in Boone and the surrounding area that have helped build an already thriving soccer community. By offering training sessions, pick-up games, clinics, watch parties and other events, the Rangers aim is to continue the spread of enthusiasm for the game in the area.
