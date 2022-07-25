Blue Ridge Rangers

WATAUGA — The Blue Ridge Rangers is launching The Ranger Academy Scholarship, which aims to bring high quality one-on-one soccer training to a selected recipient that is either new to the sport or may not otherwise be able to afford the cost of coaching.

The scholarship winner will receive $1,000 worth of training services through three training sessions per week from Aug. 15 to Oct. 25. Those looking for a new way to get in shape or learn a new sport and serious players with aspirations of playing at the collegiate or professional level are all encouraged to apply.

