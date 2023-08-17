Blue Ridge Brutal preview.jpg

The Blue Ridge Brutal will bring hundreds of cyclists to Ashe County on Aug. 19.

 File photo

HIGH COUNTRY — The 33rd annual Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride will be held in Ashe County on Saturday, Aug. 19, by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. The ride offers options of 25, 50, 70, and 100-mile routes, all including scenic stretches, elevation changes, and stunning long-range views throughout Ashe.

After completing one’s chosen course, riders may elect to take on the Assault on Mount Jefferson. Its 1,476-foot elevation gain within 3.4 miles makes for an unforgettable ending to an already memorable ride.

  

