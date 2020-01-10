The Blowing Rock School girls’ basketball team beat Cove Creek 34-20 Jan. 9.
It was Cove Creek’s first loss of the season, while Blowing Rock (10-2) avenged an earlier loss to the Raiders (11-1).
Parkway beat Green Valley 34-4, Hardin Park beat Bethel 41-16 and Mabel beat Valley Crucis 28-24.
In boy’s middle school basketball, Parkway beat Green Valley 33-29 in overtime. Blowing Rock beat Cove Creek 49-29, Hardin Park beat Bethel 49-25 and Valle Crucis.
The schedule continues on Jan. 13 with four more games. Mabel plays at Bethel, Valle Crucis plays at Cove Creek, Hardin Park plays at Parkway and Green Valley plays at Blowing Rock.
Middle School Basketball Standings
Boys
Team W L
Blowing Rock 12 0
Parkway 11 1
Hardin Park 8 4
Valle Crucis 6 6
Green Valley 5 7
Cove Creek 5 7
Bethel 1 11
Mabel 0 12
Girls
Team W L
Cove Creek 11 1
Blowing Rock 10 2
Hardin Park 9 3
Parkway 8 4
Valle Crucis 4 8
Mabel 4 8
Bethel 2 10
Green Valley 0 12
