BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock girls’ basketball team, seeded second in the Watauga County Middle School Girls’ Basketball Tournament, broke open a close game with a solid defensive performance to claim a 42-11 victory over seventh seeded Bethel at Blowing Rock’s gym on Jan. 23.
Katie Sears led the Rockets offensively with 15 points Doriannah Whitehead added nine points to the Blowing Rock total. E.T. Tilly scored six points, Nora Russom and Katie Durham each scored four points and Mattie Durham scored two points for the Rockets.
Gracie Lawrence finished with seven points for Bethel, including five points in the first quarter.
Blowing Rock took 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Sears and Whitehead combined to score 12 of the next 14 points to give the Rockets a 26-9 lead. Blowing Rock led 27-9 at halftime and outscored Bethel 7-2 in the third quarter and 8-0 in the fourth.
Blowing Rock faces third-seeded Hardin Park in the tournament semifinals at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Lentz-Eggers Gym at Watauga High School. Hardin Park beat fourth-seeded Green Valley 37-34 at Hardin Park’s Gym.
In other tournament games, top-seeded Cove Creek beat eighth-seeded Green Valley 59-3 and fourth-seeded Parkway beat fifth-seeded Mabel 28-18. Cove Creek faces Parkway in the first girls’ semifinal game at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.
All semifinal games are in Lentz-Eggers Gym at Watauga High School.
Blowing Rock girls 42, Bethel 11
Bethel 11 (2-13)
Arnette 1 0-0 2, Lawrence 3 0-0 7, H. Millsaps 1 0-0 2, Perez 0 0-2 0, Braswell 0 0-0 0, C. Millsaps 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 0-2 11.
Blowing Rock 42 (13-2)
Winger 1 0-0 2, Tilly 2 1-2 6, Durham 1 0-0 2, K. Durham 2 0-0 4, Whitehead 4 1-2 9, Sears 6 1-1 15, Russom 2 0-0 4, Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 34.
Bethel 7 2 2 0 — 11
Blowing Rock 12 15 7 8 — 42
3-point goals—Bethel 1 (Lawrence), Blowing Rock 3 (Sears 2, Tilley) Total fouls—Bethel 7, Blowing Rock 4. Technical fouls—None.
