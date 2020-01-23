BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock boys’ basketball team, the top seed of the Watauga County Middle School Boys’ Basketball Tournament, got a chance to play all of its players in a 35-20 win over visiting Mabel on Jan. 23 at Blowing Rock School.
The Rockets (15-0) used the game to test their bench against the eighth-seeded Mustangs (0-15). Blowing Rock never trailed, and after a close first quarter, Blowing Rock took a 15-10 halftime lead.
Blowing Rock got two baskets from Brodie Sukow in the second quarter and two baskets, one being a 3-pointer, from Andrew Hill. Mabel got baskets from Dillon Zaragoza, Jesse Underwood and Channing Jeffers, who had a chance to add two foul shots to his totals.
Blowing Rock was called for a technical foul after having four players on the court. Teams are only allowed to play with four players if there are no other eligible players available. The Rockets shook off the mistake and claimed a 15-10 halftime lead.
Blowing Rock’s regular starters padded the Rockets’ lead by outscoring the Mustangs 13-2 in the third quarter. Wyatt Kohaut scored all five of his points in the third with a regular and a 3-point basket.
Fran Miranda scored four points and Will Kirkland hit a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter to help seal the Rockets’ win. Nine of Blowing Rock’s 14 players reached the scoring column. Briar Jones, with the help of two 3-point baskets, led all scorers with eight points. Jones made both of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Jesse Underwood scored four points and Levi Lemons, Zaragoza, James Merschat and Jeffers each scored two points for Mabel.
Hill led the Rockets with seven points, while Miranda and Sukow each had six. Kirkland and Kohaut each finished with five points, while Morgan Henry, Sam Nixon, Grant Troyer, and Bennett Brown each scored two points for Blowing Rock.
Three other tournament games were played on Jan. 23. No. 2-seeded Parkway beat No. 7-seeded Bethel 31-7. No. 3-seeded Hardin Park beat No. 6-seeded Green Valley 37-34 and No. 5-seeded Cove Creek beat No. 4-seeded Valle Crucis 35-26.
Blowing Rock plays Cove Creek at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Parkway plays Hardin Park at 7 p.m. Both games will be played at Watauga High School.
Blowing Rock boys 37, Mabel 20
Mabel 20 (0-15)
Lemons 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 0-0 8, Zaragoza 1 0-0 2, J. Underwood 2 0-0 4, Merschat 1 0-0 2, Jeffers 1 0-2 2, Green 0 0-0 0, Tester 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, B. Underwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 0-2 20.
Blowing Rock 37 (15-0)
Kohaut 2 0-0 5, Henry 1 0-0 2, Nixon 1 0-0 2, Troyer 1 0-1 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Kirkland 2 0-0 5, Hill 3 0-0 7, Watson 0 0-2 0, Miranda 3 0-0 6, Sukow 2 0-2 6, Hoge 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Knight 0 0-0 0, Duvall 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 0-5 37.
Mabel 4 6 2 8 — 20
Blowing Rock 6 9 13 9 — 37
3-point goals— Mabel 2 (Jones 2), Blowing Rock 3 (Kohout, Kirkland, Hill). Total fouls—Mabel 2, Blowing Rock 2. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—Blowing Rock (Four on the court).
