WATAUGA — The 23rd Annual Blood Sweat and Gears event has been canceled.
According to a post made by the Board of Directors of the biking event, the decision was made due to the heavy rains and flooding in the Valle Crucis area as both Ashe and Watauga counties remain under a flood watch through Thursday. The event was scheduled to take place this weekend on June 24.
