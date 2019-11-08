VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Crucis boys’ basketball team overcame an early 10-point deficit and took a 42-36 victory over visiting Hardin Park in the Cougars’ gym Nov. 7.
Hardin Park claimed a 10-0 lead at the start of its game with the Cougars, but Valle Crucis found its offense. Hardin Park led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Valle Crucis outscored the Eagles 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 21-18 halftime lead.
Valle Crucis forward Jace Blocker started to warm up from the outside in the second quarter by making two 3-point baskets, the second one coming with 21 seconds left in the first half.
Blocker continued his sharpshooting by making four straight 3-point baskets, one from NBA distance, which buried Hardin Park. Behind Blocker’s shooting, Valle Crucis claimed a 33-23 lead that expanded to 38-25 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Hardin Park rallied in the fourth quarter by opening with a 7-2 run. The Eagles outscored Valle Crucis 11-4, which left Hardin Park six points behind the Cougars at the game’s end.
Blocker, behind six 3-point baskets, finished with a game-high 24 points. Wit Williamson, who drained three 3-point baskets, added 12 points to the Valle Crucis total. Callan Riorden scored four and Hank Matthews had two for the Cougars. Hardin Park got 13 points from Jake Henderson and10 points, with the help of two 3-pointers, from Ben Gosky.
Matthew Habich scored four points and two points each from Christian Santiago, Landon Scott and Caleb Dewey.
In other middle school boys’ games, Parkway beat Cove Creek 46-41, Green Valley beat Bethel 41-17 and Blowing Rock beat Mabel 34-14.
Valle Crucis boys 42,
Hardin Park 36
Hardin Park (36)
Santaigo 1 0-0 2, Henderson 5 3-5 13, Habich 1 2-2 4, Gosky 4 0-0 10, Edmisten 1 1-2 3, Scott 1 0-0 2, Dewey 1 0-0 2, Rowan 0 0-0 0, Lyons 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Gragg 0 0-0 0, Aparacio 0 0-0 0, Raley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-9 36.
Valle Crucis (42)
Williamson 4 1-1 12, Riorden 2 0-0 4, Love 1 0-0 3, Craft 0 0-2 0, Blocker 9 0-1 24, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Meyers 0 0-0 0, Coynes 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-0 0, Heistand 0 0-0 0, Best 0 0-0 0, Lappin 0 0-0 0, Pastusic 0 0-0 0, Townsend 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 1-4 42.
Hardin Park 16 2 7 11 – 36
Valle Crucis 8 13 17 4 — 42
3-point goals—Hardin Park 2 (Gosky 2), Valle Crucis 10 (Blocker 6 Williamson 3, Love). Total fouls—Hardin Park 9, Valle Crucis 13. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
