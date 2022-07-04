Julian v. DT (copy)

David Julian currently leads the Foots in batting with a mind-boggling 0.538 average, but has been limited in his game time at the midpoint of the year.

 Photo by Ian Taylor

BOONE — Heading into July, the Boone Bigfoots are as hot as the dog days they are playing in, improving their record to 14-7 nearing the midpoint of the season.

After bouncing back-and-forth between wins and losses, the Foots started to get their feet under them with an 8-7 win over the Asheboro Zookeepers on June 26, which also turned out to be the start of a hot streak.

Hosting the Carolina Ducks the next day, Boone made it back-to-back with a 6-4 win. Jasper Dubberly racked up double-digit strikeouts over 5.2 innings, while Hayes Henderson registered four quality at-bats and Justin Reed's 2 RBIs secured the win.

With the Carolina Disco Turkeys in town on June 28, the Bigfoots fell behind quick but rallied back for an 8-5 triumph. After Matthew Dooley lasted only 0.1 innings while allowing four runs in the first, the Foots collected themselves and got to hitting. Matthew Wright's solo homer kickstarted the run, which included a pair of three-run innings while holding the Turkeys to nothing until the eighth.

The Foots kicked off July with a Friday home game against rival Statesville Owls, needing all nine innings to pull out the 5-4 win. After the Foots racked up a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, the Owls tied it up at 4-4 in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the ninth, an Owls error allowed Bellamy to make it safely to first while Josh Seiler snuck home for the walk-off.

Nearing the midpoint of the season, the Foots have been buoyed by some eye-popping batting. Boone has four players with double-digit plate appearances who are batting above 0.350, including David Julian's ridiculous 0.538 and Bellamy's 0.435.

Tyson Bass currently leads the team with 50 plate appearances, where he has hit at a 0.333 click with a single homer and four triples.

However, pitching has been a problem. Among pitchers with 10 or more innings under their belt, Jack Bachmore's 2.38 ERA is the best, but coming in second is Dubberly's 6.30.

The Bigfoots will have the chance to improve on those numbers with the summer home crowds at their backs. After a trip to High Point to take on the HiToms on July 6, the Foots will begin a four-game homestand on July 7 against the Greensboro Yard Goats.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.