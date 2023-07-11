Braxton Church home run

App State’s own Braxton Church hammered this ball over the fence for a home run in the third inning, during a game against the Forest City Owls on July 4.

 Photo by Patrick McCormack

BOONE — Boone Bigfoots fans filled the stands of Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium on the Fourth of July, with a highly anticipated rivalry contest and a concert enticing supporters to pay a visit to the High Country’s semi-pro sluggers.

The holiday game featured free admission for children under 10, or also for any child who plays softball or baseball in local leagues. Additionally, a promotional discount was on offer if multiple adult tickets were purchased. Finally, a small rock-and-roll concert was scheduled to begin immediately after the game, with free admission for anyone who was at the baseball game.

  

