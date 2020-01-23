BOONE — Once the Watauga girls’ basketball team hit its stride against visiting East Surry, there was little stopping the Pioneers.
Watauga turned a four-point second quarter deficit into a 19-point lead, which ended into a 52-44 Pioneers victory at Watauga’s Lentz-Eggers Gym. Watauga (11-5) trailed the Cardinals 17-14, but the Pioneers rallied to claim a 27-17 halftime lead.
The Pioneers opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run to claim a 39-19 lead with 3:59 left in the period. It would be enough for the Pioneers to survive a East Surry rally in the fourth quarter.
“We came out hot in that second quarter shooting the ball,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “That really helped us pull away. We were playing in sync, but that shooting was a nice start to go into the half with a nice lead.”
Watauga, which beat East Surry on Dec. 20, has won four of its last five games. Watauga, which has a 4-2 Northwestern Conference record, improved to 7-3 against its non-conference opponents this season.
Watauga made just three two-point baskets from the field the entire game. Instead, Watauga made 22-of-28 foul shots and eight 3-point baskets to make up for the lack of more conventional scoring of two-point baskets.
Brooke Byrd made 7-of-8 free throws and two 3-pointers to lead the Pioneers in scoring with 15 points. Taylor Lipford made three 3-point baskets and 3-of-4 foul shots to score 12 points and Chelsi Hodges, who made one of the Pioneers regular two-point baskets, added 6-of-6 from the foul line to finish with eight points.
“We want her to be a scorer and we want her to step up and take more shots,” Barry said of Byrd. “She’s a player who can really be tough to guard. Sometimes she becomes a facilitator, so she makes others look good by creating shots. Down the stretch of games we need her to be that scorer as well.”
Neither team got off to a fast start. East Surry finished the lackluster quarter with a 7-6 lead, but Watauga woke up first by going on a 7-2 run to take a 13-9 advantage. East Surry answered with back-to-back 3-point baskets that led to an 8-0 run and a 17-13 lead.
“In the second and third quarters we came out strong and then we fell off again,” Barry said. “We talked about how that can’t happen. Whether we substitute, whether we call a timeout or if they go on a run, our energy can’t fall off.”
East Surry had no players score in double figures. Dasiah Lambert finished with nine points and Kylie Bruner scored eight.
Watauga girls 52, East Surry 44
East Surry 44 (8-4)
Craven 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 7-8 7, Lambert 4 0-0 9, K. Bruner 3 1-3 8, Gammons 2 0-1 5, Parks 2 0-0 4, Mann 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, A. Bruner, Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-16 44.
Watauga 52 (11-5)
Byrd 3 7-8 15, Sturgill 2 2-2 7, R. Farthing 0 3-6 3, Ward 0 1-2 1, Williamson 1 0-0 3, Scheffler 1 0-0 3, Lipford 3 3-4 12, Hodges 1 6-6 8, Reece 0 0-0 0, Keller 0 0-0 0, C. Farthing 0 0-0 0, Pruess 0 0-0 0, Coffey 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 22-28 52.
East Surry 7 10 10 17 — 44
Watauga 6 21 14 11 — 52
3-point goals — East Surry 5 (Craven 2, Lambert, K. Bruner, Gammons), Watauga 8 (Lipford 3, Byrd 2, Sturgill, Williamson, Scheffler). Total fouls—East Surry 18, Watauga 13. Fouled out—East Surry, A. Bruner. Technical fouls—None.
