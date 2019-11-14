BOONE — The Blowing Rock middle school boys’ basketball team took a big first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 61-31 victory over Hardin Park at Hardin Park School on Nov. 14.
The Rockets (3-0) took an 11-6 lead before ending the first quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 22-6 lead. Blowing Rock’s Wyatt Kohout scored six of the points in the run, which went to his game-high 18 points.
Blowing Rock’s lead was never in any serious jeopardy, but Hardin Park (1-2) managed to pull within 28-18 with 3:38 left in the second quarter. Blowing Rock regrouped and closed the half with a 14-6 run to take a 42-24 halftime lead.
It was 44-29 before Blowing Rock finished the third quarter with a 51-29 lead. Blowing Rock’s depth outscored Hardin Park’s 10-2 in the fourth quarter, including four points from Micha Doval to give the Rockets their 61-31 win.
Blowing Rock had three players — Bennett Brown, Grant Troyer and Morgan Henry — each finish with eight points. Duval scored six points and Sam Nixon, Andrew Hill, Colin Anderson and Brody Sakow each scored two.
Hardin Park got 16 points from Jake Henderson, who made two 3-point shots. Ben Gosky and Heath Rowan each scored four points, Nick Lyons hit a 3-point basket to give him three points, and both Josiah Railey and Kaden Mameier.
The game was the only middle school boys’ game played on Nov. 14 The other three were moved to Nov. 13 because of an all-middle school choir concert held on Nov. 14.
In games played on Nov. 13, Parkway beat Mabel 52-5, Cove Creek beat Bethel 43-24 and Green Valley beat Valle Crucis 39-20.
The next round of games is scheduled for Nov. 18. Bethel plays at Blowing Rock, Green Valley plays at Mabel, Hardin Park plays at Cove Creek and Valle Crucis plays at Parkway.
