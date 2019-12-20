BOONE — The Watauga girls’ basketball team took a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back in its 61-42 victory over visiting South Caldwell in the Northwestern Conference opener for both teams on Dec. 19.
Watauga (5-3, 1-0 NWC) opened the game with a 13-1 lead after one quarter on South Caldwell, which opened its season with a 6-0 record before making its trip to Boone. The Spartans (6-1, 0-1) played in just one close game, a two-point loss to Patton on Dec. 6, but won their other five games by at least 12 points.
“They earned some good shots against us and they missed them, but I think we were (defending them) up a bit, which I was happy about,” Watauga coach Laura Barry said. “Credit to them for how they came out in the second (quarter). We didn’t pull away like we should have.”
The Pioneers saw their lead shrink to 23-15 by halftime. Watauga opened the third quarter, behind the strength of three 3-point baskets by Taylor Lipford, by outscoring the Spartans 11-4 to take a 34-19 advantage that increased to 42-26 by the end of the third.
“How about that Taylor Lipford in the third?” Barry said. “That was big.”
Watauga center Chelsi Hodges provide inside offense for the Pioneers by scoring 15 points. She made five baskets from the field and went 5-of-6 from the foul line.
“Chelsi’s been stepping up,” Barry said. “She’s doing a great job of scoring for us inside. We’ve got to find better ways to get her the ball and I think she was going up against a good player tonight. She knows what she’s doing.”
Lipford and Rebekah Farthing each added nine points and Brooke Byrd scored eight. Caroline Farthing, who also made 5-of-6 foul shots, chipped in seven points.
South Caldwell got 14 points from power forward Faith Curtis, who’s task defensively was to guard Hodges.
Just two days earlier, Watauga fell to Mountain Heritage 72-69 in overtime despite getting 25 points from Rebekah Farthing. Hodges also contributed 19 points and Sturgill scored nine.
Mountain Heritage countered with 26 points from Hannon Tipton and 19 points from Hannah Rae.
Lipford forced the overtime period by making a 3-pointers with 2.8 seconds left in regulation. Mountain Heritage’s Hallie Evans made the final shot of the overtime on an assist from Tipton with 43 seconds left that gave the Cougars a 71-69 lead.
Tipton forced a held ball with Byrd with 1.9 seconds left in the game to ice the victory.
Watauga, after playing East Surry on Dec. 20, plays at Mitchell on Dec. 31. The Pioneers return to NWC play on Jan. 3 at Alexander Central and returns home Jan. 7 against McDowell.
Watauga 61, South Caldwell 42
South Caldwell 42 (6-1, 0-1)
Miller 3 1-2 7, Anderson 0 4-4 4, T. Austin 2 1-2 6, Cline 0 1-2 1, Wynn 0 4-5 4, Curtis 6 2-2 14, Heavener 0 0-0 0, Sam. Austin 0 0-0 0, Dorsey 0 0-0 0, Syd. Austin 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Propst 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 15-21 42.
Watauga 61 (5-3, 1-0)
Byrd 3 2-3 8, Reece 1 0-0 2, Sturgill 1 0-0 2, R. Farthing 3 3-3 9, Keller 0 1-1 1, C. Farthing 1 5-6 7, Scheffler 2 0-0 4, Pruess 1 0-1 2, Lipford 3 0-0 9, Hodges 5 5-6 15, Lubsen 0 0-0 0, Williamson 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-20 61.
South Caldwell 1 14 12 16 — 42
Watauga 13 10 19 19 — 61
3-point goals—South Caldwell 1 (T. Austin); Watauga 3 (Lipford 3). Total fouls—South Caldwell 15, Watauga 18. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
