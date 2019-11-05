DEEP GAP — The Parkway girls’ basketball team took a big early lead against visiting Bethel in the Patriots’ 41-15 victory on Nov. 4.
Parkway got six quick points from Charlotte Torgerson and another basket from Isabel Torgerson to claim an 8-0 lead. The Patriots led 11-2 by the end of the first quarter, which included a foul shot from Charlotte Torgerson and a basket from Sara Marlowe. Jayden Arnette scored Bethel’s lone basket in the first quarter.
Charlotte Torgerson led all scorers with 19 points. She made nine shots from the field and one of two foul shots. Grace Silver scored eight points, two of them coming off assists from Torgerson.
Hannah Millsaps scored five points for Bethel. Arnette and Gracie Lawrence each scored four points for the Beavers.
Parkway led Bethel 19-8 at halftime. Silver led off the second half with a basket, but Emily Perez answered with a foul shot. Torgerson and Marlowe scored back-to-back baskets for Parkway, but Millsaps got a shot to go through the basket to cut Parkway’s lead to 25-11.
Parkway ended the third quarter with a 6-0 run, getting straight baskets from Marlowe, Shelby Thompson and Torgerson to put the Patriots in front 31-11.
In other girls’ middle school games, Blowing Rock beat Valle Crucis 39-21, Cove Creek beat Mabel 39-10 and Hardin Park beat Green Valley 38-2.
Parkway girls 41, Bethel 15
Bethel (15)
Arnette 2 0-0 4, Lawrence 2 0-1 4, Millsaps 2 1-7 5, Perez 0 1-2 1, Tipson 0 1-2 1, Braswell 0 0-0 0, Eldreth 0 0-0 0, Hamby 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 0-0 0, Millsaps 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 6-23 15.
Parkway (41)
I. Torgerson 3 0-0 6, Thompson 1 0-0 3, Marlowe 0 0-0 0, C. Torgerson 9 1-2 19, Silver 4 0-0 8, Moore 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0, K. Cook 0 0-0 0, M. Cook 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-2 41.
Bethel 2 6 3 4 — 15
Parkway 11 8 12 10 — 41
3-point goals—None. Total fouls—Bethel 5, Parkway 15. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.