BEECH MOUNTAIN — The 41st Adaptive Learn to Ski/Snowboard week returned to Beech Mountain Ski Resort where individuals came from across the Southeast to spend a weekend learning to ski and snowboard.
Started in 1981, the event is the oldest continually running national ski event in the U.S. for individuals with physical challenges. The clinic is run as a cooperative effort among multiple programs all interested in the benefits of sports for individuals with disabilities.
The Jan. 17 to 19 event was sponsored by Move United SPARC, a nonprofit organization working to make sports more accessible to individuals with disabilities. Move United’s motto is “If I can do this, I can do anything!” Their goal is to inspire each individual to give sports a try.
Participants of the program include individuals ages 5 to 70 with a variety of diagnoses from neurological to orthopedic. The event accommodated up to 64 adaptive skiers plus their friends and family. The main coordinator Al Kaye estimated a total of more than 200 participants.
Lessons and lift tickets for participants are free. The cost it takes to put on the event is funded by donations from multiple organizations across the country. Donations came from Beech Mountain Ski Resort, Alpine Ski Center, Ft. Sanders Foundation, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Adaptive Sports and Adventure Program and more.
Instructors for the program travel from across the country to spend the week teaching and creating a more inclusive environment within the alpine sports community. All instructors are PSIA adaptive certified and instruct individuals using a monoski, biski, sliders and more.
After the program, individuals complete a survey about their physical health. Results show that alpine skiing encourages many participants to have a healthier lifestyle to get better at skiing, said Kaye.
The surrounding community comes out to volunteer and support the event each year.
“It brings the community together to know they are helping others as we have seen support from the local Beech Mountain community,” Kaye said.
Kaye expressed his gratitude for the community and Beech Mountain to keep the event going for so many years.
“It has been an amazing opportunity to bring joy and the community together to make this event happen,” she said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.