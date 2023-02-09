biski photo

Instructor Lydia North from Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center skis with Emily Stitts on a biski. 

 Photo submitted by Al Kaye

BEECH MOUNTAIN — The 41st Adaptive Learn to Ski/Snowboard week returned to Beech Mountain Ski Resort where individuals came from across the Southeast to spend a weekend learning to ski and snowboard.

Started in 1981, the event is the oldest continually running national ski event in the U.S. for individuals with physical challenges. The clinic is run as a cooperative effort among multiple programs all interested in the benefits of sports for individuals with disabilities.

