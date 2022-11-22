redbull rail yard logo
BLOWING ROCK — Deep in the Northwest corner of the Carolinas, a fresh new park constructed by Luke Winkelman and Red Bull called “Winks Way” at Appalachian Ski Mountain is set to host the United State’s first Red Bull Rail Yard on Dec. 10 and 11.

Made possible by Blowing Rock native Winkelmann, this head-to-head, bracket-style competition brings amateurs and pros together during two days to see who reigns supreme in the plaza.

