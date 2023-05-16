BOONE — The Appalachian FC Sasquatches fell to the Apotheos FC Locomotives, 4-1, in their home opener on Saturday, May 13.
Drawing a crowd of 2,023 fans — according to AFC general manager Mike Raymond — the first home game of the 2023 Appalachian FC campaign could be considered a success despite the loss, with a fundraiser held to help local youth soccer.
“We couldn’t ask for anything more, fan-wise,” Raymond said. “I mean, obviously, our Squatchguard was relentless. They didn’t stop even though we were down by three goals. And the fundraiser for High County Soccer Association went really well. We raised some good money for them.”
The Sasquatches drummed up support for the HCSA throughout the night from sales and donations
With inflatable rides and cookout grill tents surrounding Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, there was something for every AFC supporter.
On the field however, a different story unfolded as the visiting Locomotives (2-0-0) steamed over Appalachian FC (0-1-1) in the 4-1 rout.
The Locomotives took the lead with a goal in the 21st minute, but Gray Smith equalized for the Sasquatches in the 25th. The even scoreline did not last long as Apotheos scored two minutes later to nab a 2-1 advantage, sitting on that until halftime.
Appalachian looked solid for stretches of the game, but once Apotheos had the lead, they elected to sit back and wait for opportune counterattacks.
Smith’s first half goal gave some hope to the home fans, though the 2-1 deficit soon turned into the eventual 4-1 defeat.
“Obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted,” Raymond said, “so it makes it a little tough. As a competitor, I don’t like to lose, and we put a lot of work into the game and obviously, you want the results. But soccer is like that sometimes.”
The Sasquatches finished the 2022 season as champions of the National Premier Soccer League’s Southeast Conference, and progressed far enough into the NPSL playoffs to qualify automatically for a spot in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Appalachian FC next look to turn things around in a home match against the Georgia Storm (0-1-1) on Saturday, May 20. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time at Ted Mack Soccer Complex.
