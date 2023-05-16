BOONE — The Appalachian FC Sasquatches fell to the Apotheos FC Locomotives, 4-1, in their home opener on Saturday, May 13.

Drawing a crowd of 2,023 fans — according to AFC general manager Mike Raymond — the first home game of the 2023 Appalachian FC campaign could be considered a success despite the loss, with a fundraiser held to help local youth soccer.

Mikey Eberle press

Mikey Eberle (center) presses hard to win the ball in Saturday’s game against Apotheos.
Harri Lovett cross

During Saturday’s match against Apotheos Locomotives, Harri Lovett sends in a cross from the left-hand wing near the AFC supporters tents.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.