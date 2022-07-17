BOONE – In only its second year as a club, Appalachian Football Club won its first piece of silverware after beating North Alabama Soccer Coalition 6-2 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
Entering the National Premier Soccer League playoffs as the No. 1 seeded team, AFC secured a spot in the title game three days prior after dispatching Apotheos FC 4-1. Advancing from that game to the conference final, Appalachian hosted NASC on July 16. The two previous meetings between these clubs had resulted in an away draw in Huntsville, Al., and a 3-1 home win for AFC three weeks before.
The match proved to be a high-scoring affair that provided both thrills and jubilation for the home crowd, with end-to-end action in both halves of the contest. The Sasquatches maintained a lead over the Gravity for most of the evening and outshot them 19 for AFC to 8.
Forward Angelo Fabricio opened the scoring for Appalachian FC in the 22nd minute with a rifling shot into the top left corner after a cutback assist from Charlie Curtis.
“Since last summer, when we lost in the semifinal, that completely destroyed me. For an entire year now, I’ve been dreaming about coming back here, about being a leader on our team, and scoring in the final,” Fabricio said after the game. “And that’s what happened tonight, and I am so glad to have this now come true.”
Fabricio finished the night with a hat-trick as he bagged the other two goals in style as well. In the 55th minute, he chipped a shot over Calum Langdale when the NASC goalkeeper came off his line and in the 70th minute, he intercepted a pass from Langdale as well and capitalized with a strike. He also tallied one assist in the match.
Joining Fabricio in the attack was forward Kevin de Lange — whom himself notched a brace of goals in the 29th minute and 38th minute. His second goal displayed individual brilliance as he rushed forward on a solo breakaway to blast a curling shot into the top right corner.
“I think that, as a team, we have grown so close together after spending this summer together. Instead of being at home or overseas, we came together here and have become a family that you want to support and fight alongside,” de Lange said. “That motivation really showed tonight.”
Max Bolton hit the nail in the NASC coffin when he scored the sixth and final App FC goal in the 86th minute — one minute after NASC scored their second.
On the defensive side of the ball, Gray Smith stood out with his blocks, pressures and tackles to provide a secure base for the team to operate. He also had a daring low-sliding block inside the penalty box in the 30th minute.
While sharing smiles and hugs with family members and fans, Smith hinted at what galvanized Appalachian FC to victory.
“Hosting and then winning our first playoff game last Wednesday really motivated us, and having success against this team earlier in the season gave us confidence as well," Smith said. "It being a cup final, with the trophy sitting there on the sidelines, we saw what we wanted and that drove us, too.”
Appalachian FC head coach Dale Parker elaborated on Smith’s feelings after winning the game.
“The main thing for us was to focus, keep our courage and our confidence high," Parker said. "We were the No. 1 seed coming in and had a good result in the semifinal. I’ve got total belief in this squad of players, and we’re looking beyond this game now as well. We’ve got aspirations to go on, and to keep winning in the national tournament.”
Parker and his crew aren't done yet as Appalachian FC will play the Mid-Atlantic conference champions, the Alexandria Reds, in the next round of the NPSL playoffs in Alexandria, Va. on Wednesday, July 20.
