App FC Conf Final

The Appalachian FC mascot, Squatchy, celebrates winning the conference final in July.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — Local soccer team Appalachian FC will play in the 108th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and will host their first game on March 22 in Boone. 

The tournament is played on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

108th Lamar Hunt US OPEN CUP (1).png
App FC Conf Final

Appalachian FC celebrates winning the conference final over NASC.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.