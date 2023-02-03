BOONE — Local soccer team Appalachian FC will play in the 108th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and will host their first game on March 22 in Boone.
The tournament is played on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.
"I'm almost at a loss for words to be quite honest," said Appalachian FC General Manager Mike Raymond. "I never would have imagined — even if we weren't in the U.S. Open Cup — that we would be where we're at right now as far as just on the field and off the field success. To add the Open Cup — and more so hosting an Open Cup — it's incredible. I think it's going to be a big thing for Boone."
Raymond knew about the tournament berth earlier in the week, but did not know that they were going to host a game until the Friday, Feb. 3 announcement.
"I'm on cloud nine. My feet haven't hit the ground since I saw the announcement," Raymond said. "For us to be able to host an Open Cup game is just massive."
The squad will face off against the North Carolina Fusion U23 out of Raleigh on March 22 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone.
"I think we're gonna have quite a few folks coming into Boone from off the mountain to watch the game," Raymond said.
One of the big keys for Appalachian FC has been the community support.
"It means everything to us to have the local support that we've had," Raymond said. "Just the fan base — the Squatch Guard, our supporter's group — has just been incredible and I think that's been a big part of why we've gotten to the point where we're at. There's nobody doing what we're doing in the league except for maybe just a couple of other teams. It's been incredible. Just can't thank all of our sponsors enough and obviously all the fans and season ticket holders. It's just been incredible."
Learn more about getting tickets for the March 22 game by visiting t.co/cWsJdhbVh9.
