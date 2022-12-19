CARY, NC — Two Appalachian FC team members were part of the Syracuse Orange men's soccer team that won the first national title in program history.

The Orange defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 7-6 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time produced a 2-2 draw at WakeMed Soccer Park on Monday, Dec. 12. Nathan Opoku and Curt Calov netted once each for Syracuse in the first half, while Indiana scored one goal in each period. For fans of the App FC Sasquatches however, the most interesting players did not start on the field right away.

