Left-to-right: Braxton Raymond, Camden Holbrook and App FC GM Mike Raymond. Holbrook has played for Syracuse for three seasons, while being a member of App FC's squad in both the inaugural 2021 and the 2022 seasons.
Photo courtesy Appalachian FC
Left-to-right: Braxton Raymond, Lucas Daunhauer and App FC GM Mike Raymond. Daunhauer was a newcomer to the 2022 Sasquatch squad, and has played for the Orange for two seasons as a graduate student.
CARY, NC — Two Appalachian FC team members were part of the Syracuse Orange men's soccer team that won the first national title in program history.
The Orange defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 7-6 on penalty kicks after regulation and extra time produced a 2-2 draw at WakeMed Soccer Park on Monday, Dec. 12. Nathan Opoku and Curt Calov netted once each for Syracuse in the first half, while Indiana scored one goal in each period. For fans of the App FC Sasquatches however, the most interesting players did not start on the field right away.
Midfielder Camden Holbrook has been a critical piece for Appalachian FC over both seasons of the clubs existence, while Lucas Daunhauer stepped seamlessly stepped into net for App FC in 2022.
Holbrook and Daunhauer were regular players for the 2022 Appalachian FC team that won the Southeast NPSL conference and then went four rounds deep into the playoffs, only losing to eventually NPSL national champions FC Motown in the East Region Finals.
Daunhauer — a graduate student — did not play in the championship game but has appeared in goal 10 times for the Orange over two seasons, going 6-3-1 while keeping four clean sheets.
Holbrook — who also played at Appalachian State University before the program was disbanded — however did appear for Syracuse in the the title match against Indiana. The Cary native had the pleasure of playing in his hometown in the championship game, coming in for star forward Opoku in a formation change for 10 minutes at the end of the first half and then again for seven minutes at the end of the second half.
While playing, Holbrook drew a key foul that earned his team a free kick during the match, and in general displayed the same type of solid and reliable style that he has while performing in the Black and Gold of App FC.
Appalachian FC general manager Mike Raymond spoke about what it means to see success at this level from two members of the High Country's only semi-professional soccer team.
"I can't stress enough how proud the our ownership group, the App FC coaches and the staff are of the effort that Camden and Lucas have showed," Raymond said. "It takes so much to make a deep run in any playoff, and especially at the level they are playing at. To win it all in the championship game is huge."
"In particular I want to mention Camden Holbrook, his story has come full-circle. He was a part of the App State men's varsity team that was cut from the university athletics program, and that was a huge disappointment for him. But Camden was resilient enough to pick himself back up up and land in a spot where he now has become a national champion."
Continuing, Raymond explained, "Most NPSL teams are not full of D1 players like we are, and when you add that to the strong D2, D3 and NAIA players that are on our roster, then you can see why players are drawn here. Our style of play allows players to go forward and express themselves, and what these players bring back to App FC from their schools is invaluable."
"I think it really shows what it takes to perform and play here at our club. After nearly every game we have players come up to us and ask 'How can we play for you guys next season?' It just reinforces the culture we've created here."
The Sasquatches finished as one of the top eight NPSL teams, and as such has automatically qualified for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and will play a match in March, which has not yet been announced.
"Our next short-term goal is to play well in the U.S. Open Cup," Raymond said. "Who knows, if we win two or three games we might be playing against an MLS team."
