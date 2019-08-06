NEW ORLEANS — Three members of the Appalachian State volleyball team were named Preseason All-Sun Belt, the conference announced Aug. 6.
Emma Longley, Emma Reilly and Kara Spicer were and were tabbed Preseason All-Sun Belt in voting done by the league’s head coaches.
In addition, the Mountaineers were selected to finish second in the Sun Belt East Division. Coastal Carolina was chosen to win the East Division with 67 points and seven first place votes, with App State right behind with 65 votes and five first place votes.
Defending Sun Belt Tournament champion Texas State was chosen to win the West Division.
Longley earned First Team All-Sun Belt accolades in 2018 after leading the team and ranking fourth in the conference in total kills (406) and kills per set (3.72). She also posted six double-doubles and reached double figure kills in 24 of 31 contests. She enters her senior season just 124 kills shy of 1,000 for her career.
Reilly earned her first all-conference honor last season, garnering in Second Team accolades. She finished the 2018 campaign with 500 totals digs and averaged 4.50 digs per set, both of which ranked second in the conference. Reilly also was second in the conference in service aces per set, averaging 0.40.
Spicer hit .293 last season, while leading the team with 109 total blocks (28 solo, 81 assists) on her way to Second Team All-Sun Belt honors. She recorded double figures in kills in 16 contests, including the last seven of the season.
App State returns 12 players from the 2018 team that went 22-9 and appeared in the NIVC. The Mountaineers officially open its season on Aug. 30 at the Cactus Classic in Tucson, Ariz. against host Arizona at noon and Samford at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.