BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball program announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent.
The Mountaineers added guard Xavion Brown and forward R.J. Duhart to their roster, bringing the total of newcomers to the team to four. Brown and Duhart join Michael Eads and C.J. Huntley to the Mountaineers’ recruits list.
Brown, a 6-foot-3 guard from Sacramento, Calif., averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 assists per game at Sheldon High School. He posted double figures in scoring 15 times and was named the Co-Delta league Player of the Year last season.
Sheldon High School won the Delta League championship and was ranked No. 5 by Maxpreps in the nation. Sheldon reached the state semifinals before the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament.
“He comes from one of the best high school programs in the country, Sheldon High School, who was nationally ranked last year and have won a lot,” Appalachian State coach Dustin Kerns said in a statement. “He is an exceptional athlete and provides incredible length on both sides of the floor. His perimeter skill set combined with his playmaking ability for others make his ceiling very high”
Appalachian State also added some size to its front line in Duhart, a 6-9 forward junior college transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. Originally from Boynton Beach, Fla., Duhart averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
“He is an incredible person and student and is a great fit for our program,” Kerns said. “R.J. is a versatile player who has been well-coached by Shane Oakley at Northwest Mississippi Community College. With three years left to play, R.J. has a very high ceiling.”
Appalachian State finished 18-15 overall, 11-9 under Kerns, who was in his first year as head coach of the Mountaineers. App State reached the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament after beating Coastal Carolina 70-65 in the first round.
