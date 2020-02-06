BOONE — App State's Jonathan Millner has been named the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Week following his victory in a matchup of top-25 wrestlers at Chattanooga.
Currently ranked No. 20 at 149 pounds by FloWrestling, Millner earned a win by a 6-3 decision against No. 24 Tanner Smith of Chattanooga as the Mountaineers (7-2, 4-0 SoCon) posted a 27-12 team victory on the road Feb. 2.
Both teams were 3-0 in the league heading into the dual.
It's the second SoCon Wrestler of the Week honor this season for Millner, who is 2-0 against Smith and 25-4 overall with 10 wins worthy of bonus points. A redshirt sophomore from Greensboro, he also was honored by the conference following his first-place finish at the Wolfpack Open in mid-November.
