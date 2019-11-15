BOONE — The Appalachian State men’s basketball team added two recruits on National Signing Day on Nov. 13, signing 6-foot-5 guard Michael Eads and 6-10 forward C.J. Huntley.
Eads, a guard from Orlando, Fla., averaged 16.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in his junior year at Edgewater High School. He was named Third Team All-FABC All-State and Orlando Sentinel All-Area.
Last season, Eads had eight double-doubles, including five straight in January. Eads also had a triple-double during that streak by scoring 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the game.
Eads also has a chance to scored more than 1,000 career points, grab 500 rebounds, and collect 200 assists and 100 steals in his prep career.
“He is a complete basketball player who shoots the ball extremely well and has great size for a guard,” App State coach Dustin Kerns said in a statement. “Michael has been in an excellent high school program at Edgewater and well coached by Jason Atherton. Michael's best basketball is ahead of him and he has a true passion for the game.”
Huntley averaged 14 points and eight rebounds last season, helping Davidson Day to a 20-5 record. Davidson Day reached the quarterfinals of the NCISAA 2-A playoffs. In a 63-47 win over eventual NCISAA 3-A state champion Carmel Christian, Huntley scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.
During the summer, Huntley averaged 17.2 points and 9.3 rebounds for the PSB Elite 17-under AAU team during a six-game stretch.
“CJ has a high ceiling and skill set that we value and are very excited about,” Kerns said in a statement. “He has perimeter skills and a strong shooting ability that stretches the defense. He also has great size and length and has been well coached in high school by Ron Johnson at Davidson Day.”
