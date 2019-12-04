BOONE — Five players reached double figures as App State men's basketball defeated St. Andrews 90-58 on Dec. 3.
App State’s Adrian Delph tied his career-high with 19 points on a career-high tying seven made field goals and a career-high tying five made 3-pointers.
Justin Forrest added 14 points and a career-high tying six assists and Kendall Lewis had a career-high 12 points, five rebounds and a career-high four steals.
O’Showen Williams reached double figures for the third straight game with 11 points and four assists, while James Lewis Jr. tallied his first double-double as a Mountaineer with 10 points and a App State career-best 10 rebounds (eight offensive).
The win extends App State's non-conference home winning streak to 16 games, which is the longest active streak in the Sun Belt. The victory also gives the Mountaineers its third straight undefeated non-conference home slate (4-0 in 2019-20, 5-0 in 2018-19, 4-0 in 2017-18).
The Mountaineers (5-4) used a 13-0 run in the first half to open a 27-15 lead. App State used an 8-0 spurt later in the half to open a 39-21 advantage. The Mountaineers took a 49-30 edge into the break.
In the second half, the Mountaineers used another 8-0 run to push their lead to 25 points at 57-32. Appalachian State scored seven straight points later in the half to build a 35-point lead at 81-46 and put the game away.
App State dominated the rebounding battle, holding a 41-24 advantage, including a 20-4 edge of the offensive glass. In addition, the Mountaineers also held a 29-4 advantage in second chance points.
Appalachian State also forced St. Andrews (2-5) into an opponent’s season-high 28 turnovers, scoring 31 points off the miscues.
The Mountaineers will take some time off for finals and begin a four-game road trip on Dec. 14 at Howard. App State then begins Sun Belt play with a pair on games in Alabama at South Alabama on Dec. 19 and Troy on Dec. 21.
Appalachian State 90, St. Andrews 58
St. Andrews 58 (0-2)
Sanders 3-6 1-1 8, Williams 4-10 0-0 9, Vanderhorst 0-2 0-0 0, Clay 6-14 0-0 15, Bailey 3-6 0-0 9, McCaster 0-0 0-0 0, Gustave 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Musci 0-0 0-0 0, Metcalf 2-2 0-0 5, Sembly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-48 2-2 58.
App State 90 (5-4)
Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Lewis 5-7 2-5 12, Seacat 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 4-9 0-0 11, Bibby 2-5 0-0 4, Forrest 6-12 0-0 14, Tharrington 0-3 0-0 0, Muse 1-2 0-0 3, Greene 1-4 0-0 2, Delph 7-12 0-0 19, Lews Jr 3-5 4-4 10, Baker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-75 6-9 90.
Halftime score—App State 49, St. Andrews 39. 3-point goals—St. Andrews 10-20 (Bailey 3-6, Clay 3-7, Sanders 1-1, Metcalf 1-1, Sembly 1-1, Williams 1-2, Vanderhorst 0-1, Thompson Jr. 0-1) App State 12-33 (Delph 5-9, O’Showen 3-6, Forrest 2-6, Muse 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Baker 0-1, Greene 0-2, Bibby 0-3). Assists—St. Andrews 11 (Sanders 5), App State 20 (Forrest 6). Turnovers—St. Andrews 28, App State 12. Total fouls—St. Andrews 13, App State 10. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None. Att.—1,032.
