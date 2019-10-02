BOONE — Collin Anderson was the only runner to finish faster than 13 minutes in the middle school division of the cross-country event held at Watauga’s course, located behind Watauga High School.
Anderson, an eighth grader, finished the 3.2K course with a time of 12 minutes, 46 seconds. Will Bradbury, a seventh grader, was second with a time of 13:03. Sixth-grader Calvin Zwetslloot was third with a time of 13:29.
Rachel Cathey, an eighth grader, was fourth overall and the first girl to cross the finish line. She posted a time of 14:02.
Dury Womak, another eighth grader, was fifth with a time of 14:53. Seventh-grader Alex Gremmell was sixth with a time of 15:06. Ava Curtis, a seventh grader, was the second girl to cross the finish line, and was seventh overall, with a time of 15:40.
Gannon Tipton was eighth with a time of 15:45, while Rowena Brown, an eighth-grader, was ninth a time of 15:45. Rounding out the top 10 was Sydney Cate Townsend, a sixth-grader, who ran a time of 15:49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.