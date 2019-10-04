BOONE — The Alexander Central junior varsity football team rolled to a 46-0 win over Watauga Oct. 3 at Jack Groce Stadium after taking a 38-0 halftime lead.
The Cougars’ defense dominated Watauga by holding the Pioneers to minus six yards of total offense, including minus 19 yards rushing in the first half. Watauga did not get any first downs in the first half and Alexander Central scored on all five of its first-half possessions.
Watauga also lost quarterback Colin Phelps to injury in the first half and running back Carlton Horine in the second half after a 7-yard run. Horine got his elbow caught in his tackler’s facemask on his way down to the turf and had to be carried off the field in a stretcher.
Watauga managed to put together some offense in the second half, but was held to just 75 yards of total offense on 34 plays. The Pioneers gained 39 yards rushing on 28 carries, led by Trey Thompson’s 24 yards on 13 carries.
Watauga’s back-up quarterback Wyatt Keller, completed 4-of-5 passes for 36 yards, including a 20-yard pass to Cole Horine.
Alexander Central finished with 243 total yards on 34 carries. Cam Lackey gained 62 yards on eight carries and scored on a 4-yard run with 46 seconds left in the first half to put the Cougars in front 38-8.
Alexander Central quarterback Harrison Brashear scored on a 4-yard run with 1:59 left in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 46-0 lead. The score triggered a running clock to be used since the Alexander Central was in front by 42 points.
Brashear also scored the Cougars’ first touchdown on a 5-yard run.
